Greinke (2-5) took the loss Tuesday versus the Astros. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

The Royals held a lead until the fifth inning, when Greinke allowed home runs to Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman. This was the third time in 13 starts Greinke's allowed multiple homers. The right-hander has allowed exactly one run in each of his first two starts back from the injured list, but Tuesday's outing resembled the struggles he had for much of May. Overall, he's at a 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 68.2 innings. The 38-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Guardians this weekend.