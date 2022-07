Greinke (3-5) earned the win Sunday over Cleveland, striking out five in five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and a walk.

Greinke scattered three singles and a walk and no baserunner made it past second base. The five strikeouts Sunday tied his season-high. Since returning from an elbow injury in June he's tossed at least five innings and held his opponents to one run or fewer in three of four starts. His next start will likely be this weekend in Toronto.