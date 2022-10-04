Greinke yielded two runs (one earned) on one walk and seven hits over six innings against Cleveland on Monday. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Greinke didn't get much run support until the Royals won the game in the 10th frame. The veteran righty gave up just one run over 13 frames in his final two starts of the year, lowering his season ERA to 3.68 through 26 starts. Greinke dominated the Guardians this season, registering a 1.19 and a 9:4 K:BB in four starts against them. He struck out just 73 batters through 137 innings this year.