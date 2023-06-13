Greinke did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks over five innings against the Reds. He struck out four.

Greinke has completed at least five inning in 12 of his first 14 starts this season and sports a 4.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 54:9 K:BB across 71.2 innings. After a rough April (6.66 ERA over five starts), the 39-year-old turned back the clock in May, posting a 2.30 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB over 31.1 innings. However, he's back on the wrong side of things, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) over his first two June appearances. Greinke will look to right the ship next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game weekend set versus the Angels.