Greinke did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Greinke carried a one-run lead into the sixth inning, but a Gavin Sheets solo homer tied the score and eliminated his shot at a win. The veteran hurler once again failed to miss bats -- he induced just two swinging strikes and notched two punchouts -- but managed to craft his way to within an out of a quality start. Greinke has fanned just 27 batters over 41.2 innings this season, emphasizing his changed approach late in his career after averaging over a strikeout per inning in multiple seasons when he was younger. Despite the lack of dynamic stuff, Greinke is at least providing some length for KC, going at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts so far this season.