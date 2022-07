Greinke (3-6) took the loss Friday as the Royals were toppled 8-1 by the Blue Jays, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

The 38-year-old righty is now less than 150 strikeouts away from 3,000 for his career, but that was about the only positive takeaway from Friday's outing as Greinke got the hook after 83 pitches (49 strikes). He'll carry a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB through 77.2 innings on the year into the All-Star break.