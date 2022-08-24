Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 21, due to right forearm tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The veteran exited his last start with forearm cramping but appeared clear of the injury since he was listed as Kansas City's probable starter for Saturday's matchup with the Padres, but he'll instead require a trip to the injured list. It's unclear who will take Greinke's spot in the rotation, or if he's expected to be sidelined beyond the 15-day minimum.
