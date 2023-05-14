Greinke did not factor in the decision against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Greinke put together a solid outing, with the only two runs against him coming on a third-inning Christian Yelich homer. However, the bottom-10 Kansas City offense failed to give him much run support, keeping the veteran stuck on one win on the campaign. Greinke made a bit of history in the outing, striking out Joey Wiemer in the fifth to become the fifth pitcher in MLB history to punch out 1,000 different batters over the course of a career. Greinke's accomplishment is largely a testament to his longevity -- he has fanned less than a batter per inning over the course of his 20-year MLB tenure -- though he has slightly improved his K/9 to 6.2 this season from 4.8 last year.