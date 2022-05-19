Greinke didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Greinke scattered his baserunners evenly across the 5.2 frames and let in a run during the second and fifth innings but departed before finishing the sixth and would have been victorious had he completed the inning. The 38-year-old has been solid at preventing runs with a 3.48 ERA and no more than three runs surrendered in all starts except one but lacks upside with only 18 strikeouts in 44 innings. He projects for a start against Arizona early next week.