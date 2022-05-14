Greinke didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 14-10 win over Colorado, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Greinke struggled in the second and fifth innings, permitting three runs on three hits in the second and four more runs on four hits in the fifth which prompted his removal. The seven total runs Friday approach the 38-year-old's mark of 10 through his first six starts, though the one Brightside is he tossed a season-high 101 pitches. He'll have another opportunity to go for his first win next week against the White Sox.