Greinke (1-5) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

Greinke pitched well outside of a sloppy second inning, but the Royals put just one man on base all game, and he was wiped out by a double play. With inconsistent run support, it will remain difficult for Greinke to find his way to the win column. He has a 4.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 52.1 innings across 10 starts this season. The veteran is lined up for a home start versus the Tigers next week.