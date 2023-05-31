Greinke did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings against the Cardinals. He struck out six.

Though Greinke held the Cardinals to just two hits and no runs over 5.0 innings of work, he was outshined by Miles Mikolas, who tossed eight scoreless innings and struck out 10. Greinke has quietly put together an impressive May, earning a 2.30 ERA with a 25:3 K/BB over six starts (31.1 innings). Though his recent form has been promising, the veteran's fantasy upside remains capped by his inability to pitch deep into games as he hasn't gone more than six innings all season.