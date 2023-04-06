Greinke (0-2) took the loss against Toronto on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Greinke scattered seven singles in the outing, and he held the Blue Jays scoreless until the sixth inning. That was enough for Toronto to claim the win, however, as Kansas City's offense managed just two hits and no runs. Greinke fell to 0-2 with the defeat, but he's pitched well in his first two starts of the campaign. The veteran has allowed three runs while posting an 8:2 K:BB over his first 11.1 frames.