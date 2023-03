Greinke allowed a run on one hit and struck out seven over four innings in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Reds.

Greinke appears to be ramping up just fine this spring. The run he allowed Tuesday was his second of the spring, and it came on a solo home run by Tyler Stephenson. Greinke has added an 11:1 K:BB across nine Cactus League innings. He should get at least two more appearances before lining up to pitch in the Royals' first series of the season.