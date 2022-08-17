Greinke (4-8) took the loss Tuesday versus the Twins. He allowed three runs (one earned) on nine hits and struck out five without walking a batter in six innings.

Greinke's allowed nine hits in each of his last two starts, but he's been effective with damage control. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the Royals' offense mustered only five hits and one walk without generating a run in a lopsided loss Tuesday. Greinke now has a 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB through 104.2 innings across 20 starts this year. He's lined up for a tough road start versus the Rays this weekend.