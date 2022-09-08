Greinke allowed a run on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Greinke missed two and a half weeks with right forearm tightness, but it appears the time off served him well. The quality start was his third in five outings since the beginning of August, though he was on track for a hard-luck loss before the Royals rallied for a walkoff win in the ninth inning. Greinke now has a 4.00 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 66:22 K:BB through 114.2 innings across 22 starts this year. He's projected for a road start in Minnesota next week.