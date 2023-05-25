Greinke did not factor in the decision against Detroit on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings.

Greinke served up a solo homer to Riley Greene in the fourth frame but otherwise kept the Tigers off the scoreboard. The crafty veteran reached five strikeouts for the just the third time among his 11 starts, though two of those performances have come across his past three outings. Since giving up seven runs in 3.2 innings against Minnesota on April 27, Greinke has rebounded by yielding three or fewer earned runs over each of his subsequent five starts. Over that span, he's posted a solid 2.73 ERA, though he has only one win to show for it.