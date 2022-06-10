Greinke (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Greinke has missed two turns in the rotation with a right flexor strain, but it's possible he only misses one more. If it turns out that he only needs a single rehab start, he could return as soon as next Friday in Oakland.
More News
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Placed on 15-day injured list•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Being evaluated for forearm injury•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Roughed up in loss•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Blown up by former club•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Narrowly misses first win•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Narrowly misses first win•