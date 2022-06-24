Greinke (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Athletics on Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander has been sidelined nearly a month with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but he'll rejoin Kansas City's rotation Friday after making two rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha. Greinke threw 70 pitches over seven innings during his final rehab outing, so he could still face some final workload limitations in his first start back from the injured list.
More News
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Will return Friday•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Rehab starting Sunday•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Placed on 15-day injured list•