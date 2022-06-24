Greinke (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Athletics on Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander has been sidelined nearly a month with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but he'll rejoin Kansas City's rotation Friday after making two rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha. Greinke threw 70 pitches over seven innings during his final rehab outing, so he could still face some final workload limitations in his first start back from the injured list.