Greinke (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his expected appearance Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Greinke landed on the injured list Aug. 8 with right posterior elbow soreness. The veteran allowed five earned in his last outing, falling to 1-12 on the season. It is expected he will come out in relief of Angel Zerpa in Tuesday's game. With the 39-year-old's reinstatement from the IL, Dylan Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.