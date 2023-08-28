Greinke is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Since Greinke didn't go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list last Tuesday, the Royals elected to have him piggyback starter Angel Zerpa in their game against the Athletics that day. While making his first relief appearance since 2021, Greinke turned in one of his best outings of the season, striking out five while allowing two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings. He'll settle back into a more traditional starting role Monday, though because he was capped at 53 pitches his last time out, Greinke may not be asked to cover more than five or six innings in his return to the rotation.