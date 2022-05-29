Greinke (0-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings of a 7-3 defeat Sunday in Minnesota.

Greinke was tagged for three homers Sunday, a three-run shot by Gio Urshela in the third and back-to-back solo shots by Nick Gordon and Trevor Larnach to begin the fourth. The veteran had allowed only two home runs in his first eight starts, spanning 44 innings, but has allowed five homers over his last 7.2 innings. He's struggled mightily of late, allowing 21 runs (19 earned) in 18 innings and raising his ERA from 2.67 to 5.05 over his last four starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely next weekend against Houston.