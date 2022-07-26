Greinke did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Monday despite pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five.

The outing was nearly a carbon copy of Greinke's start against Cleveland on July 10, when he posted the same line of five innings, three hits, one walk and five punchouts. However, the veteran hurler picked up a win in that contest while he had to settle for a no-decision Monday against his former club. Greinke had picked up a win or a loss in each of his previous seven appearances prior to this one, and he had won three of his past five outings. The right-hander owns a mediocre 4.35 ERA overall, but he's allowed one or zero runs in four of his past six starts.