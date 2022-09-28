Greinke struck out two in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits and a walk in a 4-3 extra-inning loss Tuesday in Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Greinke was masterful Tuesday, facing just two over the minimum even though he allowed five baserunners thanks to a pickoff and two double plays. He needed just 86 pitches to complete the seven frames and left the game with the Royals leading 3-0. It was his longest and best outing of the season and he lowered his ERA for the season to 3.98.