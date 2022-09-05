Greinke (forearm) will start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Greinke landed on the injured list in late August due to a right forearm injury, but he'll return to action following a relatively brief IL stint. The right-hander won't require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Royals, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be on a pitch count during Wednesday's outing. Over six starts following the All-Star break, he's posted a 2.90 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 31 innings.