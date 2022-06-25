Greinke (1-4) allowed a run on three hits and struck out four in six innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Greinke missed a month with a right flexor strain in his elbow, but he was dominant and efficient during his two rehab assignments. That continued Friday in his return to the majors, where he threw 57 of 84 pitches for strikes to pick up his first win of the season. He now has a 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 57.2 innings in 11 starts. Greinke should be able to assume a full workload in his next start, which is tentatively projected for next week at home versus the Rangers.