Greinke allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings in an 8-6 win Sunday over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Greinke was excellent through the first four innings, allowing just one hit and holding New York scoreless. In the fifth, three of the first four batters reached safely with DJ LeMahieu capped off the scoring with a two-run blast. Greinke posted a 4.50 ERA and 18:7 K:BB in 24 innings across five starts in July. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Boston.