Greinke (0-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.

Greinke kept pace with his counterpart Pablo Lopez, as he held the Twins scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. As has been the case in recent years, Greinke's success came from his ability to induce soft contact rather than generate swings and misses. That will lead to more volatile outcomes, but he managed a respectable 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 137 innings in 2022 and began the new campaign in good form as well.