Greinke (1-12) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits over four innings in an 8-4 loss to Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Greinke surrendered a three-run homer to Bryson Stott in the opening frame before allowing two more runs on a Kyle Schwarber blast in the second. The 39-year-old Greinke has now allowed 23 home runs this season, including 13 in his last 10 starts. Greinke's ERA is up to 5.53 with a 1.27 WHIP and 73:15 K:BB across 22 starts (110.2 innings) this season. He'll look for his first win since May 3 in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against St. Louis.