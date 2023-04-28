Greinke (0-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out three.

Greinke has had a rough start to the season, posting a 6.10 ERA and 1.45 ERA through six starts so far this year. The former Astro has allowed multiple runs in five of those appearances, and he's in danger of having the worst season of his career if he doesn't improve soon. The 39-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Orioles at home in his next start.