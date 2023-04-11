Greinke fell to 0-3 with a loss against the Rangers on Monday. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Though Greinke lost his first two starts of the campaign, he pitched quite well, allowing just three runs over 11.1 combined innings. The veteran didn't fare as well Monday, but he kept the Royals competitive before the team's bullpen fell apart following his departure. Greinke was stung by a pair of Rangers homers -- the first two long balls he has given up this season -- and he struck out a season-low three batters. He still has a solid 3.31 ERA through three outings, but he may not rack up many victories this season while pitching for a Kansas City club that thus far has displayed one of MLB's worst offenses.