Greinke (1-14) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Greinke followed opener Taylor Clarke -- who tossed a perfect first frame -- and tossed 3.2 innings of bulk relief. All of the damage against Greinke came on one swing of the bat as Masataka Yoshida tagged him for a three-run home run in the fourth frame. Greinke now owns the second most losses in MLB and hasn't logged a win since May 3. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Blue Jays in Toronto for his next start.