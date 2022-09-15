Greinke (4-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings in a 4-0 loss against the Twins. He struck out one.

Greinke surrendered a two-run double to Gary Sanchez in the first inning to put the Twins up 3-0 but recovered by allowing only one baserunner in innings two through four. The righty has been solid in his last five starts, turning in a 2.39 ERA over 26.1 innings. The 38-year-old has staggering home/road splits, posting a 1.93 ERA and a 4-2 record during 11 starts in Kansas City compared to a 6.36 ERA and 0-7 record in 12 starts on the road.