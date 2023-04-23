Greinke allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks over five innings against the Angels on Saturday. He struck out two batters and didn't factor in the decision.

Greinke tossed two scoreless frames before giving up a run in the third. He yielded a solo homer to Hunter Renfroe in the fourth inning and two-run shot to Mike Trout in the fifth before departing. The veteran hurler didn't allow any long balls in his first two starts this season but has served up up five homers in three games since. Greinke's given Kansas City decent depth by going at least five frames in each of his five starts, but his 0-3 record and 4.61 ERA are far from inspiring.