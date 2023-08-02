Greinke did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over five innings against the Mets. He struck out three.

Greinke allowed four hits for a third straight start Tuesday but managed to hold the Mets to one run over five innings of work. Over his previous eight starts (39.1 innings), Greinke owned an 0-6 record, a 7.55 ERA and a 19:6 K:BB, so Tuesday's outing was certainly encouraging for the 39-year-old. He'll look to turn in another strong outing against the Phillies this weekend during his next projected start.