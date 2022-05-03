Greinke (0-2) picked up the loss Monday after pitching six innings, surrendering one run on three hits while striking out one batter against the Cardinals.

Greinke was very effective in this one, limiting the Cardinals to just three baserunners, a season low for him. The only blemish on his line came with one out in the bottom of the first inning when Paul Goldschmidt too him deep for a solo shot. Greinke has now rattled off five straight starts to open the season where he has allowed three or less runs and two consecutive quality starts. He will not offer very much in the strikeout department, seven total on the year, but his 2.57 ERA and 0.96 WHIP suggest that he should be in line to start picking up some wins sooner rather than later.