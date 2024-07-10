The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced Wednesday that Cardenas signed a one-year, $477,000 contract with the club, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Cardenas had been a member of the Phillies organization at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he'll presumably get cut loose in the coming days now that he's reached an agreement with a KBO club. Previously acquired from the Rays in June, the 26-year-old outfielder slashed .277/.345/.550 with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 322 plate appearances between Lehigh Valley and Triple-A Durham. Cardenas had yet to make his MLB debut.