Ryan Buchter: Non-tendered by Oakland
Buchter will become a free agent after being non-tendered by the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Buchter posted a solid 2.98 ERa and 1.43 WHIP with 50 punchouts over 45.1 innings, but he'll head to the open market after failing to receive a contract extension.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Picks up relief win•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Highly effective middle reliever•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Charged with blown save•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Improved since latest promotion•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Headed to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...