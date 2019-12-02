Ryan Burr: Non-tendered by White Sox
Burr (elbow) was non-tendered by the White Sox on Monday and will become a free agent, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He underwent Tommy John surgery this past summer and won't be ready to pitch in games until late 2020, at the earliest. The 25-year-old righty has a career 5.52 ERA in 29.1 innings. If he catches on with a new organization, Burr will be ticketed for a low-leverage role.
