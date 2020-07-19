site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Ryan Goins: Hits free agency
RotoWire Staff
Jul 19, 2020
Goins was released by the Athletics on Sunday.
He was in camp on a minor-league deal and obviously wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster, so perhaps the decision was mutual. Either way, Goins will now look to offer infield depth to a different a different big-league club.
