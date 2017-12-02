Goins' 2018 contract has not been tendered by the Jays.

Goins specializes a utility infielder, but has never been one to rack up stats at the plate to push him on to the fantasy radar. It's possible he will find work elsewhere in a similar role, though his viability form a fantasy standpoint is unlikely to change regardless of where he lands.

