Ryan Goins: No tender offered by Jays
Goins' 2018 contract has not been tendered by the Jays.
Goins specializes a utility infielder, but has never been one to rack up stats at the plate to push him on to the fantasy radar. It's possible he will find work elsewhere in a similar role, though his viability form a fantasy standpoint is unlikely to change regardless of where he lands.
