Goins was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and will become a minor-league free agent following the conclusion of the World Series.

Goins got into 52 games for the White Sox in 2019, hitting .250/333/.347. His 86 wRC+ was the best mark of his seven-year big-league career, so he'll likely be stuck looking for a minor-league contract heading into his age-32 season.