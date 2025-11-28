Helsley has received inquiries from teams about transitioning to the rotation, but he is more comfortable in a closer's role, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Roughly 15 teams have contacted the free agent righty, per the report, and the Tigers view Helsley as a potential starting pitcher. He is considering adding a two-seamer or changeup to his arsenal in 2026 to be less predictable, and another pitch would aid him in a move to the rotation, but Helsley has been a reliever for the last six years. "I know what I'm capable of as a reliever," Helsley said. "I think I still have a lot to give and can get even better. I've shown what I can do as a closer when I'm in that role. It's a really fun time to be in the game. It's the most important three outs of the game, but I still think I'm capable and able to be a starter."