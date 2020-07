LaMarre opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday and was granted his release, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was included in Tampa Bay's 60-player pool, but he exercised his opt out after going through most of summer camp with the team. LaMarre had an .857 OPS at the Triple-A level last season but appeared in only 14 games in the majors.