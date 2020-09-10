site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ryan-lamarre-released-by-cubs | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Ryan LaMarre: Released by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
LaMarre was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He couldn't break through to the majors this year and logged a .217/.308/.478 slash line in 26 plate appearances with the Twins in 2019.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read