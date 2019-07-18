Ryan Lavarnway: Cut by Yankees
The Yankees released Lavarnway on Thursday, Donnie Collins of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Lavarnway has spent the entire 2019 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .213 with three home runs across 129 plate appearances. The 31-year-old journeyman catcher lost his spot on the Triple-A roster after the Yankees signed reliever Dan Jennings to a minor-league contract.
