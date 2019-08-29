Lavarnway was released by the Reds on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Lavarnway has spent most of the season at Triple-A, posting a combined .216/.330/.365 slash line across 48 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville. Across parts of eight major-league seasons (151 games), the backstop owns a .211/.270/.343 career triple-slash.