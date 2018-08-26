Sherriff (elbow) was released by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Sherriff underwent Tommy John surgery in early June, but the Cardinals needed to create space on the 40-man roster for the return of Dominic Leone (biceps) from the 60-day disabled list, prompting the move. Sherriff will be unable to pitch at least through the first half of the 2019 season as he enters free agency at an unfortunate juncture.

