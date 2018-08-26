Ryan Sherriff: Released by Cardinals
Sherriff (elbow) was released by the Cardinals on Sunday.
Sherriff underwent Tommy John surgery in early June, but the Cardinals needed to create space on the 40-man roster for the return of Dominic Leone (biceps) from the 60-day disabled list, prompting the move. Sherriff will be unable to pitch at least through the first half of the 2019 season as he enters free agency at an unfortunate juncture.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Fires two innings in return•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Back from DL on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Making progress in rehab appearances•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Heads to Triple-A Memphis for rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...