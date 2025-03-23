The Blue Jays granted Yarbrough his release Sunday.
The left-hander exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Friday, forcing Toronto to decide whether or not to add him to the big-league roster. Yarbrough made 44 appearances during the regular season between the Blue Jays and Dodgers last year, and he pitched well with a 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 65:32 K:BB over 98.2 innings.
