Ryan Zimmerman: Nats decline 2020 option

The Nationals are declining Zimmerman's $18 million club option for 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Zimmerman performed well enough in the playoffs with a .255/.317/.418 slash line in 16 games, but he was limited to 52 games in the regular season, so it's no real surprise to see the Nationals willing to fork out $2 million for the buyout. The 35-year-old spent the first 15 years of his career in Washington, and the team is unsurprisingly interested in bringing him back at a reduced figure.

